Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Gap Up to $910.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $910.00, but opened at $949.00. Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at $949.00, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £172.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 902.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 750.53.

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

