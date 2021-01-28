Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 26,300 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $168.51.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

