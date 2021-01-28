Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $42.70 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 481,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products makes up approximately 2.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $42,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 58,598 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,978,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

MXIM stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

