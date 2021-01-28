Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $73.35 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,351,000. Xilinx comprises about 3.4% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Xilinx by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Shares of XLNX opened at $134.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.