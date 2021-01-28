Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,042,303 Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,042,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 215.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 129.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 195.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 45.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

RESI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NYSE:RESI opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

