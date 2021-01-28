Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 189,500 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.23. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

