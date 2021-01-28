Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,000 MedTech Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

MTACU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 291,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,109. MedTech Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

About MedTech Acquisition

There is no company description available for Medtech Acquisition Corp.

