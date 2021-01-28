Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748,495 shares during the quarter. DouYu International accounts for 1.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $33,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

