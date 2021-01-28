Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of SGAM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 32,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,187. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

