SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

