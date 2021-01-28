Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

