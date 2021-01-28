Sei Investments Co. Has $116,000 Position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 149.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 96,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Palatin Technologies Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

