Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,663 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.