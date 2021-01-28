Sei Investments Co. Sells 219,315 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 88.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 219,315 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of NAT opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $430.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.