SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,282.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

