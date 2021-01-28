Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.42

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 5725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEKEY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

