Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $195.74 million, a PE ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,023 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.