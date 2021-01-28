Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

