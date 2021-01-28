ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NOW opened at $516.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.54.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

