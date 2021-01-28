ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.54.

NYSE NOW opened at $516.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.33. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

