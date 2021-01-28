ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $610.00 to $615.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.14.

Shares of NOW traded up $36.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $552.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

