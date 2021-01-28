Seth B. Cohen Sells 40,000 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CSLT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 574,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,709. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castlight Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 167,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Castlight Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 563,011 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 65.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

