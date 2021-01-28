Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.43%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.