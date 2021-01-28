Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) PT Lowered to $0.30

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.40 to $0.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

SHERF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.48.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

