Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.00. 2,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

