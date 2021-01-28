Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) stock opened at GBX 457 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 362.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.64. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £196.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84.

Get AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) alerts:

In other AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) news, insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.