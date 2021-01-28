Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rises By 12,166.7%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 12,166.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 174,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,780. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.70%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

