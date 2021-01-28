Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Expands By 2,920.5%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, an increase of 2,920.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of SDG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $100.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000.

