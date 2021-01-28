Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Expands By 40,300.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 40,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Lithium Chile stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 86,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,388. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

