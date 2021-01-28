Short Interest in Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Rises By 8,400.0%

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 8,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXSG remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 679,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,925. Mexus Gold US has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

