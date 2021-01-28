ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.56

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

The stock has a market cap of $560.66 million, a PE ratio of 213.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $184,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 576,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 215,291 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the third quarter worth $835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 10.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

