ShowHand (HAND) Reaches Market Cap of $33,781.29

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $33,781.29 and approximately $99.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.17 or 0.00890489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.74 or 0.04347421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017856 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

