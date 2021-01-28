Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Holdings Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Shutterstock worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,983 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 3,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

