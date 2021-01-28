Sidoti Lowers PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 436,797 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 111.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 268,613 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 104.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 43.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 109,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.