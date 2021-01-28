Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $157.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $161.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

