Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.00 ($51.76).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €46.00 ($54.12) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.08. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.87.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.