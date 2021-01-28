Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

LWSCF stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

