Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. Silgan also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 8,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,634. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

