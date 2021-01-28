Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silgan by 41.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

