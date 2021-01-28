Siltronic AG to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Siltronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now forecasts that the company will earn $5.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $172.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.33.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

