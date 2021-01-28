Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) (CVE:SPD) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) (CVE:SPD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$6.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Silver Predator Corp. (SPD.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. The company owns and controls the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Copper King / Sonora Silver property, which consists of 50 unpatented lode claims located in Shoshone County, Idaho.

