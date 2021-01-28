SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Set at C$15.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIL. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial set a C$16.65 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

