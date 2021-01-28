Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $209.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $221.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.