Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 1.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $14,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 36.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,663.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $27,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,589 shares of company stock valued at $742,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.