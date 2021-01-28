Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.