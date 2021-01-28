Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

