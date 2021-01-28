Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $526,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $174.28 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

