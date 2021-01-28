Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 5,258 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

