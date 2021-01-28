Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 12.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $254.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.81. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

