Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $195.38 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

